Hello guys, I’ve been talking with this girl for like 3 months now, anytime I ask of her age her response will be “old enough”.

She is beautiful, intelligent and a smart young woman but I don’t want to have anything with a minor.

I’ve tried severally for her to tell me her age, she will prefer we end the conversation than say her age

She’s in 200l according to her.

Is it possible she’s still underaged?

