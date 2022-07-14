Shehu Lawan Replaces Shettima As APC Senatorial Candidate For Borno Central

Borno State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Shehu Lawan, has been elected as All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

Lawan replaced Senator Kashim Shettima, who was nominated as Vice Presidential candidate of the party.

Shettima had relinquished the ticket after the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, picked him as running mate.

On Thursday, delegates from the eight local governments in the senatorial district elected Lawan at the party secretariat in Maiduguri.

The LGAs are Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere, Mafa, Bama, Dikwa, Konduga, Kalabalge and Ngala LGA’s that made up the Borno Central Senatorial Distric where they elected him unopposed.

Speaking after the election, Chairman of the APC Electoral Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Uba Maigari Amadu, said the APC candidate for Borno Central scored 459 cast out of the 480 accredited votes.

Responding after he was declared winner, Lawan thanked Governor Babagana Zulum for standing firm to ensure the unity of the party.

He also commended Senator Shettima for being a good leader to APC members in Borno.

“If elected into the red chamber, as a lawyer I will demonstrate qualitative representation to the people of Borno State,” he said.



https://dailytrust.com/2023-zulums-commissioner-replaces-shettima-as-apc-candidate-in-borno-central

