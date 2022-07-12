Shettima: Any Christian Who Votes APC Has Denied The Church – Bishop Irabor

Following the selection of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bishop Irabor Wisdom of the Presiding Bishop of Answers’ Assembly in Warri, Delta State, has declared that any Christian who votes for the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election has denied the church.

Tinubu, a Yoruba Muslim on Sunday announced the former Borno State Governor, who is also a Muslim as his running mate for the top political office.

The development is still causing controversy as concerned Nigerians, including some members of the ruling party continue to protest against the decision by tendering their resignation letters.

Reacting to the development, Bishop Irabor said in a post on his official Facebook page that the decision of the party to ignore Christians indicates that APC is the problem of the country.

He wrote, “Now that Tinibu has announced a Muslim-Muslim presidential candidacy, Any spiritual father, mentor, church, or Christian that supports him or votes for him has left the faith. And has betrayed the church of Christ.

“They have also by that action proved to us that they are the real enemies of Christianity in Nigeria.

“All members of such Spiritual Fathers’, Mentors, and Pastors should stop attending such churches, as they may not be safe under such a leader.”

