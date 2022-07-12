Shettima Down-Plays Restructuring, Suggests Good Governance Instead (2017)

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday downplayed the clamour for restructuring in Nigeria, describing it as a “madness” that can be stopped by good governance.

Mr. Shettima spoke at the book launch of a former Minister of Youths and Sports Development under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Bolaji Abdullahi, who is now the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The event took place at the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District of Abuja.

The book titled “On a Platter of Gold” was written on how Mr. Jonathan became president of Nigeria in 2011 but lost the office at the 2015 general election.

Mr. Shettima, who was the Father of the Day, dismissed the clamour for restructuring, saying “To hell with restructuring.”

According to the governor, if jobs are provided and other sectors of the economy, especially the education sector is developed, “this madness”, referring to restructuring, “will stop.”

“People are talking about artificial intelligence, other nations are talking about nano technology or robotics engineering but unfortunately, the topical issue in Nigeria is restructuring. Restructuring my foot! To hell with restructuring.

