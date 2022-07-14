Shettima Vs Obi: Who Performed Better As Governor?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Electioneering time is the best time to compare the candidates contesting most especially for the position of president and vice president

Between Shettima and Obi, who performed better as a governor?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: