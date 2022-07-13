“Shettima’s Cabinet As Governor Had Nigerians From All Parts Of Nigeria”

Kashim Shettima as a governor appointed Nigerians from all parts of the country in his clos cabinet.
1. Isa Gusau, SA, Media & Strategy (Zamfara)
2. Kester Ogualili, SA, inter community relations (Anambra)
3. Usman Majidadi Kumo, SSA, Radio (Gombe)
4. Christopher Godwin Akaba
SSA, Special Duties (Delta)
5. Ahmed Ishaq Ningi SSA, New Media (Bauchi)
6. Lanre Obadiah, SA, Social Investment (Kwara)
7. Victor Izekor, SA, Social investment (Abia)
8. Jack Vicent, SSA, Social investment ((Benue)
A truly detribalized Nigerian
