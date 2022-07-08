Shinzo Abe: Buhari, World Leaders Pay Tribute To Slain Japan Ex-PM

I was desperately praying for him to survive, but unfortunately that prayer was not answered, and we now face this sad news. I have no words. I would like to express my deep condolences.

In the midst of an election which is the root of democracy, this dastardly event took place. I would like to use the harshest words to condemn this unforgivable act. Abe had the responsibilities as a Prime Minister for 8 years and 8 months, a record in Japanese politics.

Once again, my sincere condolences to the family of former PM Shinzo Abe and to the people of Japan.

Japan’s PM, Fumio Kishida

PRESIDENT BUHARI COMMISERATES WITH JAPAN ON TRAGIC DEATH OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER

On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to the Government and people of Japan in the wake of the gruesome assassination of former Prime Minister.

The President joins all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring the family of Abe of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians during this difficult time.

President Buhari recalls that Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD)

The President also affirms that under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.

The Nigerian leader prays that the memory of the Japanese statesman and respected international leader will be a blessing to his nation and people, whom he served so devotedly.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 8, 2022



Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse.



Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On behalf of the French people, I send my condolences to the Japanese Government and people with the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Japan has lost a great Prime Minister, who dedicated his life to his Country and worked to bring balance to the World.



French President, Emmanuel Macron

The assassination of @AbeShinzo leaves me shocked and deeply saddened. My deepest sympathy goes to his family, my colleague Fumio @kishida230 and our Japanese friends. We stand closely by Japan’s side in these difficult hours.



German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz

My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. I have fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife during their visit to the United Kingdom in 2016. His love for Japan and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom were clear.

I wish to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time.



Queen Elizabeth

The United Kingdom mourns the tragic death of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, a great friend of this country.

Our thoughts are with his family and the Japanese people at this dark and sad time.



Interim UK Prime

Minister, Boris Johnson

Statement by President Biden on the Killing of Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo

I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him. I had the privilege to work closely with Prime Minister Abe. As Vice President, I visited him in Tokyo and welcomed him to Washington. He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy. While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family.



US President, Joseph Biden

So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.



New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.

My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me.

During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people.

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.

As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.



India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

The assassination of @AbeShinzo is incredibly shocking – and I’m deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.



Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau

Dear Mrs. Yoko Abe,

Dear Ms. Akiz Abe,

Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of your son and husband Shinzo Abe.

The hand of a criminal cut short the life of an outstanding statesman, who a long time ago headed the Government of Japan and did a lot for the development and good neighborly relations between our countries. We maintained regular contacts with Shinzo, in which he fully showed his excellent personal and professional qualities. The bright memory of this wonderful man will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss.



Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin

I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan.

I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together, and the grace he and his wife Akie Abe showed to me and Michelle.

Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to the people of Japan who are very much in our thoughts at this painful moment.



Former US President, Barack Obama

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you.



Australia Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese

Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to Shinzo Abe’s family, friends, colleagues and the Japanese people. I am shocked and saddened by his assassination. I will always remember his hospitality, kindness and personal support for girls’ education and equality.



Malala Yousafzai

Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly. Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind. He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him!



Former US President, Donald J. Trump

The State of Israel mourns the death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe following today’s horrific attack.

He was a fierce & distinguished leader and a key architect of modern Israel-Japan relations.

Sending condolences to his family, loved ones and the Japanese people.



Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid

I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo. My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace.



Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki

I send my condolences to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s family and the Japanese people.

An act of terrorism during an election is a brutal attack against the very foundation of democracy. It is utterly unacceptable, and I strongly condemn such an attack.



South Korea President, Yoon Suk-Youl

I am shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He was a strong, steady leader and a friend to Israel.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of Japan.



Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett

I have learned with sadness and shock of the passing of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr Abe’s family, friends and colleagues, as well as the Government and people of Japan as a close and special partner to our nation.

The violence that claimed Prime Minister Abe’s life is a call on all of us to work for non-violence, peace and tolerance in all parts of the globe.

I have been privileged to have a close association with Prime Minister Abe during my term as Deputy President and President of the Republic.

It is my wish that the people of Japan and South Africa will find solace in the legacy Prime Minister Abe established in Japan, globally and in the depth of relations between our two countries.

May his soul rest in peace.



South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

I’m deeply saddened by the horrific killing of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan.

I had the privilege of knowing him for years & will always remember his collegiality & commitment to multilateralism.

My condolences to his family, and the people & Government of Japan.



UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

We are shocked by the shooting incident of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During his tenure in office, former Prime Minister Abe contributed to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations. We express our condolences on his passing and our condolences to his family.



Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Japan

On behalf of the Government of Spain, our condolences to the family of Shinzo Abe and to the Japanese people with whom Spanish society shares very special ties.

Our firm condemnation of the terrible attack that has ended the life of the former Prime Minister of Japan.



Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez

As a sign of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his family, friends and the people of Japan, and in recognition for Abe’s friendship with Brazil, a three-day National period of mourning has been decreed by the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro.

Government of Brazil

I am deeply shocked by the appalling attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Belgium sends its sincere condolences to his family and to the people of Japan.



Alexander De Croo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related