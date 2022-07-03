Shooting At Fields Mall, Copenhagen. Casualties Recorded, One Suspect Arrested

A man has opened fire at the Fields mall in Copenhagen, the Danish capital. British singer Harry Styles was due to perform at 8pm local team (6pm BST) at Royal Arena less than a mile from the mall. It is unclear if the concert will go on.

Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field’s mall between the city centre and the airport, advising people inside the centre to stay put and await police assistance.

In a series of tweets, the Copenhagen Police confirmed a suspect has been arrested.

We are present in large numbers and massively at Fields, where we have received reports of shootings. We will update here as soon as we have more about the current situation.

We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit. We work on site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police. All other persons should stay away from Fields.

If you have seen, heard or filmed anything, contact the police at Fields or call 114.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Fields. We currently do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person’s identity. We are massively present in Fields and are working to form an overview. We will update here as soon as we can.

Watch Video from inside the mall |HERE|

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related