Should I Learn A Skill Or Continue Job Hunting?

From DM I am a graduate of Banking and finance in my mid 30’s. I recently got laid off after half a decade of service

I decided to apply for leave which was approved by my boss. The reason for the leave was because my wife put to bed and since we have been trying for about 3 years, I decided to take a leave and spend time with my family at least since the baby is out first.

Upon resumption, I was handed my letter of disengagment. I am distraught, shocked and perplexed.. My wife is not working. Sincerely I don’t know where, how or what do to? It been pretty tough the last couple of days.

The problem is, I don’t have a skill, where do I start from, should I start a business or continue job hunting ? As baby supplies are every expensive. I have been able to save =N=1.1m.

