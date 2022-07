I am currently working with a church that pays me 61k monthly.

I have a calling to start up my own ministry and I am there for learning.

So, I am thinking to quit to start a job job as a sienna driver in a company that pays 50k monthly, I just want to experience outside work and also raise money to start up my ministry.

So, I need some advice.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related