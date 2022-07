We have many Christian sisters and Christian brothers who are not virgins, some are awesome people. You might even see a decent-looking and committed Christian sister, and when you confirm, she is not a virgin. Should virginity still be preached or should we just go by love and move on?

Again, does not being a virgin have side effect in marriage?

