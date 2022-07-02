Side Chick Abandons Baby For Couple On Wedding Day In Akwa Ibom (Pix)

BABY MAMA ABANDONS BABY FOR COUPLE ON WEDDING DAY

A certain Mr. Solomon Etim Usanga of Ini LGA received the shock of his life on his wedding day as his estranged lover, Comfort Solomon stormed his wedding venue during offering and “offered” their love child to the father and walked away while the couple were holding offering basins to receive offerings for the church as is the practice in some denominations during wedding.

The wedding ceremony took place at Nkari village in Ini LGA and left the couple as well as attendees in awe.

