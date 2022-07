Poured palm oil in a pot on low heat and added panla fish, onions, crushed garlic and some Maggi crayfish cubes. stir-fried and covered until the aroma was popping.

I then added the chopped tomatoes and fresh pepper with some dry ground pepper for extra spice. Covered it to dry the liquid.

When the tomatoes was done, I added fresh ugu leaves stired and brought it down immediately.

Served with hot white rice. Uuu… This tastes so great!

Join me.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related