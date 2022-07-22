Skill House: Cameraman On 50 Cent’s New Movie Faints Due To Gory Scenes

50 Cent’s new film has been put into chaos as a crew member reportedly fainted on set.

The rapper is producing and starring in the new flick, Skill House which is dark satire that looks into social media and influencer culture and is an unflinching take on fame and what new celebrities are willing to do to attain it.

Alongside 50 Cent, the project has a star studded cast of social media stars on board including Bryce Hall, of TikTok fame, Life Itself star Caitlin Carmichael as well as UFC icon Paige VanZant.

But the project is so gory, even the crew are getting ill as TMZ report that a cameraman fainted on set.

The film’s director Josh Stolberg is known for his work behind other projects including writing Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Crawlspace, Sorority Row and Piranha 3D.

He seemed to confirm the news as he took to social media writing: “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground.”

He added: “Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!”

It’s been reported that the Grammy Award winning star was not on the film’s set at the time but he was still shocked.

The superstar rapper took to social media to express his amazement at the news whilst heaping praise on the film’s director.

Fiddy tweeted: “Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn’t take how real it was. We’re elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse”

It’s also previously been reported that medics were called onto the set to help the unconscious crew member but the cameraman who collapsed will return to the studio to complete the project.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/showbiz/50-cents-new-film-chaos-27544300

