Skin Rashes: ‘Nurse Told Me To Use Visita Plus On My 3-Weeks-Old Baby’

Good day great people of nairaland.

firstly, i want to thank everybody that contributed to finding solution that would cure my baby juandice.

someone here said i wouldn’t get help here, you lied as my baby eye is now pure white insted of the formal yellow eye, and the body is now perfectly ok.

i tried the unripe pawpaw as stated by some nairalanders, and its working like mad in just three days of using it.. Thank you nairalanders, this is the reason i love this great forum.

my baby is having skin rashes, i mean sturbon rashes that refuse to go away even though i’m giving him the drugs my doctor provided.

so i took him to hospital today because of the rashes and a nurse said i should use visital plus as his body cream.

i once use it on my face, and the cream over lightened my face then..

nairalanders, is it ok for a baby of 3 weeks old to use as body cream, is it safe at all, afterall i’m not a nurse.

what should i use to treat the rashes?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related