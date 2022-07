I just finished drying my cloth at that same spot, I was sitting outside trying to observe my afternoon prayer when I saw these 2 snakes playing, jumping on top each other. I called my neighbor and we killed them both.

I am really scared for my neighbor kids that play around the compound carelessly all the time.

