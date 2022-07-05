‘So Many Men Are Dating Women Who Don’t Like Them’

Girls are really not so bad. Yes many of them have attitude issues and bad personalities but the truth is every girl have genuine kindness and goodness in her but they hardly show it because they DONT like you!

Yes, your girlfriend or even your wife may not like you as much as you like them. You bought her and you may never experience the best version of that girl because she’s not as into you as you are into her.

Have you heard a girl complain about a guy saying hello to her and calling him a “stalker” ? Do you know that same girl will tell her friends that another “perfect gentleman” is following her everywhere and she thinks he’s so romantic?

Two guys doing the same thing to the same girl but different reactions. That’s the life of women, they love the same thing they complain about, it all just depends on who is doing it.

Find a girl that likes you genuinely, stop buying women with money, very wrong move. You will never get the best version of her like that, they will use you and once a better option comes they will dump you in a second.

Don’t impress girls with money, if you truly want a good woman make sure she likes you for anything but not because of your pocket! That’s the worse way to get a woman.

