Social Media Will Vote In 2023 – Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed (Video)

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has stated that those who use social media will vote in the 2023 presidential election, contrary to some opinions.

Baba-Ahmed said this on Friday night when he appeared on Channels TV where he noted that money will not be the deciding factor in the outcome of the elections.

He said, “Go and start looking at the bookings of major European airlines into Nigeria, not just during Christmas time; funny enough, this time after Christmas time; late January to the third week of February, you will see that they are getting full.

