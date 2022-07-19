Sokoto Bike Riders Promote Labour Party (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Sokoto bike riders are seriously mobilising and campaigning for Peter obi without money inducements.

They all said a good leader from anywhere is better than a brother who’s a bad leader.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: