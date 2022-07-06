Sokoto Students Beat 68,000 Rivals From Other Schools To Win Microsoft Challenge

University of Sokoto Students Defeat Thousands Of Applicants To Win Microsoft Competition

A team of students from Usmanu Danfodiyo University has beaten over 68,000 students from other schools in Nigeria to emerge the first position in a competition hosted by Microsoft, Sterling Bank & TedPrime Hub.

The team was led by Muhammad Auwal Muktar, the current president of the National Association of Computing Students (NACOS) and also a 400 level student while the other two members were:

Mudathir M. Salahudeen (Albany), a 400-level student, who was the developer of the team and the Assistant Secretary-General of (NACOS) and

Saadu Salihu Abubakar (Sultan), a 300-level student and the Software Director

