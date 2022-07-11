Soldier Dies After Allegedly Falling Off Army Van On His Way To Kaduna (Photos)

A Nigerian Soldier Identified As Macaulay Omonigho has reportedly died on his way to Kaduna State.

A family member, Macaulay Emmanuel, said they were told that Omonigho died after he fell off a military van conveying him and other soldiers to Kaduna for an assignment on Friday, July 8, 2022.

NaijaCover Gathered that the deceased soldier and his wife welcomed a baby two months ago.

Some Reaction From Friends As Obtained By NaijaCover:

“You left us and your wife with 2 months old baby girl without saying goodbye. Death why him? How can they say you are the only one who fell down out of 7 Soldiers from Army Van on your way to Kaduna yesterday for an assignment by #NigerianArmy #army” Emmanuel wrote.

“If your death was caused by your fellow soldiers in the Van, their generations and those that cover it up will have no peace, none of their generations will clock 20 year’s, their young ones will never clock 5 year’s their male and female will all die young, their parents will bury all their children and none will bury their elder , except if your death is natural. We will always miss you blood. RIP Macaulay Omonigho RIP Blood, Your daughter and us will always miss you.”

