Soludo Demolishes Odumeje’s Church In Anambra This Morning (Pictures)

Keeping to his words to restore Onitsha to its former glory, governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has started massive demolition of illegal structures in Onitsha with the demolition of Odumeje’s Church this morning.

Recall ANAMBRA PEOPLE had on the 15th of March, 2022 reported that the then governor-elect planned to remove all illegal structures and demolish buildings on flood channels in the state.

Other churches, industries, residential buildings, etc. built along flood channels like Sakamori, Nwangene stream, Otumoye and other areas would be pulled down soon. Some of the structures at Zik’s avenue, fegge , Ochanja market, Biafran market and Main market Onitsha have been penciled for demolition.

https://anambrapeople.com.ng/2022/07/07/breaking-news-soludo-demolishes-odumejes-church-this-morning/

