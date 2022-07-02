Soludo Recieves UN Resident Co-Ordinator, Marthias Schmale

SOLUDO RECEIVES UNITED NATIONS RESIDENT CO-ORDINATOR IN NIGERIA, CANVASSES INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE FOR ANAMBRA STATE

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has tasked the International community, particularly the United Nations system on active participatory roles to assist the country and Anambra State.

Governor Soludo was speaking when the United Nations delegation led by the Resident and Humanitarian Cordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Marthias Schmale, paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

According to the Governor, the visit is significant in the history of the state, pointing out that for many years, the United Nations was without an office in the South East, until his administration came on board.

Speaking on his administration’s huge and ambitious agenda for Anambra in the areas of security, law and order, economic transformation, human capital, governance, rule of law and value system and the environment, Professor Soludo emphasized that his government wants to benchmark with the rest of the world in transforming Anambra State into a liveable and prosperous homeland.

While saying that more than half of the indigenous population of Ndi Anambra live outside the state, the Governor announced that his administration will soon inaugurate the Anambra Education council, to further engender qualitative and accessible education, as well as establishing the Strategy Execution and Evaluation, ‘SEE’ Office.

In his response, Mr. Schmale said their visit was to familiarise with the South East and erase the perception that they are only interested in the North East. He emphasised that though they may not be able to make input in terms of financial assistance, but could assist in areas of technical assistance

He explained that one of their targets is to identify where things are working, learn on it and make sure other countries capitalize on it.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Glamour Nwoye, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake among other senior government officials were present at the event.



https://www.soludo.tv/2022/07/02/soludo-receives-united-nations-resident-co-ordinator-in-nigeria-canvasses-international-assistance-for-anambra-state/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related