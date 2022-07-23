“Some Criminals Paraded Themselves As Bishops” – Paul Enenche Speaks (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Pastor Paul Enenche passionately weighs in on the “fake Bishops of APC” saga.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyoX-lcwE-g

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: