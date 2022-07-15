‘Someone Is Blackmailing My Female Friend With Her Nudes’

Greetings everyone.

One guy is currently blackmailing my female friend with her nude. Apparently, they had a video call, while on the call she was showing him her boobs, unknown to her the bastard was screen recording it. They stopped talking for a while, only for this guy to suddenly reappear again, called her & threatened to post her nudes on social media. He went as far as searching her profile on Facebook and threatening to post the video unless she travels to his city to do whatever he wants her to do.

I’m pissed at this girl cause she was stup*d enough to do this with someone but we can’t throw away the baby with the bathing water.

I can’t post the chats here cause the bastard might be on this platform too. But he has been communicating with her with his phone number.

Please I need help on what to do. She’s confused & devastated already. Pls I need una help.

Mods pls push to front page.

