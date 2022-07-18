Sonia Foods Expansion To Create More Jobs In Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s market leader in Tomato paste production, Sonia Foods expansion plan is expected to create more employment opportunities in Nigeria and also enhance quality of it’s flagship product, Sonia Tomato Paste.

In 2016, the brand announced the expansion plan of it’s production plant located in Sagamu, Ogun State with the sum of $ 8,000,000.

The expansion was done to increase Sonia Foods production capacity through the installation of ultra modern machineries for the production of tomato paste mix in tins and sachets of various sizes.

Furthermore, in line with the brand commitment for expansion, they are in the process of building more ultra modern factories and tomato farms in other states that would have the capacity to produce more tomato concentrate and also create employment opportunities in the host states.

Sonia Foods Industries Limited, with headquarter in Ibafo, is one of the leading tomato products processing factories, in West Africa. The company was incorporated in June 2006.

The company produces Tomato Mix, Peppe & Onion Tomato Seasoning Mix, Curry Powder and Thyme Leaves, under the brand name Sonia.

The factory is located in Ikorodu Shagamu Express Road, Onigbagbe/Sotubo Village, Shagamu Ogun State, Nigeria.

https://soniafoodsnig.com/about-us/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related