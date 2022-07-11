Souljaboy Insults Wizkid Over 2010 Tweet By Wizkid Calling Him “Wack”

About twelve years ago Wizkid tweeted that Soulja boy was wack but the American artiste didn’t reply only until yesterday, which made Wizkid FC took the battle from Wizkid to drag the shit out of Soulja Boy.
Soulja boy went on to further threatened Wizkid on instagram live
Personally I feel pity for him, I think he did it out of ignorance of whom Wizkid is. Since he sang “Kiss me through the phone” I thought he stopped singing didn’t know he still sings which further proves he’s WACK joor
you pipo should please take it izi on Soulja boy na
I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!
Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up
