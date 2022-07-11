Souljaboy Insults Wizkid Over 2010 Tweet By Wizkid Calling Him “Wack”

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

About twelve years ago Wizkid tweeted that Soulja boy was wack but the American artiste didn’t reply only until yesterday, which made Wizkid FC took the battle from Wizkid to drag the shit out of Soulja Boy.

Soulja boy went on to further threatened Wizkid on instagram live

Personally I feel pity for him, I think he did it out of ignorance of whom Wizkid is. Since he sang “Kiss me through the phone” I thought he stopped singing didn’t know he still sings which further proves he’s WACK joor

you pipo should please take it izi on Soulja boy na

I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!
https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/13824500340?t=HWEYgdxqWbrDCiFM9IIaIg&s=19

Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up
https://twitter.com/souljaboy/status/1546119056175992832?s=21&t=mGr5c6Rh8FCha5p8NNhJFA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: