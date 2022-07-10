South Africa: 22 People Killed In Overnight Shootings, Ramaphosa Reacts

*State Security can’t see there’s a syndicate trying to take over tavern operations in townships.

14 people shot dead in Soweto tavern, 9 taken to hospital

Police have confirmed that 14 people have been killed in a Nomzamo Park tavern in Soweto.

Nine people are currently in hospital due to multiple injuries sustained.

Orlando police station commander Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubeka said investigations are still taking place at the scene and more information will be released soon.

One later dead in the hospital, 3 in critical condition

Watch here (GRAPHIC)

https://twitter.com/Tshigubu_Radio/status/1546014482299764736?t=50Z-yQwmHpApHTxPzl6lJQ&s=19

Four killed, nine injured in another tavern tragedy in Pietermaritzburg

Four people have been killed and another eight are in critical condition after yet another tavern shooting, this time in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala told News24 that the four were killed around 20:30 on Saturday at a tavern in Sweet Waters.

The incident follows a shooting just after midnight on Sunday in Soweto where 14 people were shot and killed in Nomzamo Park tavern.

Nine people are currently in hospital due to multiple injuries sustained.

Both incidents come after the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, a shebeen in East London, Eastern Cape, where 21 people died on 26 June.

Two killed, four wounded in tavern shooting in Katlehong

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded in another tavern shooting in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

“It is reported that four men, of which one of them was armed with 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at patrons,” Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

Sello said two died on the scene and four others were transported to hospital.



