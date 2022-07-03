The South-East zone of the All Progressives Congress has set its sight on the positions of Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation if the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wins the 2023 general elections.

The development was disclosed by a top party chieftain in the South-East, who craved anonymity.

The source disclosed that a delegation was scheduled to meet with Tinubu with their demands when he returned to the country.

“If the South-West has the presidency while both the North-West and North-East are still negotiating for running mate, it is only fair to allow the South-East take the senate presidency and SGF,” he said.

When contacted, Deputy National Chairman (South) and former South-East chairman of the party, Emmanuel Enekwu, denied having knowledge of any agitation for senate presidency or SGF from his region.

He said, “I have no knowledge of such demands. The APC has not started allocating offices to any region or persons. Our interest is how to win elections because you can’t share offices without winning elections.

“We have a presidential candidate that demands that all hands must be on deck. Nobody enjoys any booty or loot before the war. That can only happen after the hostility ends.

https://punchng.com/south-east-apc-demands-senate-presidency-sgf-from-tinubu/

