South East APC Meets In Imo, Back Tinubu

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in the South-East zone have met in Owerri, the Imo State capital, with a resolution to work for the victory of the party in the zone and the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general election.

At the meeting, the host and the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said the party was targeting and was ready to win all the elections in the zone.

Uzodimma said the South-East governors were determined to ensuring the security of lives and properties before, during and after the elections.

He wondered why there should be continued Sit-at-Home protests in the region which had stalled commercial activities in the zone.

He said , “How do you expect that people should sit at home without going to work, for no effort of theirs. And you say you are looking for Biafra? We have decided that we are part and parcel of the Federal Government and the ruling party is APC.

“I charge the South-East leadership of our great party to constitute committees and populate these communities for the APC to win elections.”

On the reconciliation committee of the party, the governor charged members to do more to get everybody on board, adding that efforts should be made to ensure that all polling units, wards and local government areas were manned by party executives on election days and also ensure that the party was voted for in all levels of the election to make it 5/5.

Uzodimma urged them not to allow distractions from detractors to bring them down but ensure that their eyes were fixed on the ball and hoped that by the time the party started its campaigns, which would be rooted in the grassroots, it would be remarkable as “bottom to top approach” would be adopted.

Also speaking, the APC National Vice President, South-East, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, while welcoming the stakeholders to the meeting, commended them for the sacrifices they had made to reposition the party and ensure success at the poll.

He also said the party had enjoyed tremendous support from the governor and that the party had brought a lot of goodwill to the zone through what the president, governors Hope Uzodimma and Dave Umahi had done through their developmental strides.

On whether the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, had what it takes to have in-road in the South-East during the elections, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Augustine Onyedebelu, expressed optimism that the people of the zone would vote massively for him because he had the capacity to turn things around for Nigerians, especially the zone.

He also said he was impressed that the stakeholders’ meeting was a huge success and hoped that the party would sweep the forthcoming polls at all levels.

https://punchng.com/south-east-apc-stakeholders-meet-in-imo-back-tinubu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related