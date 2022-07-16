Apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has said the South-East needs politicians like the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said Tinubu dominates the political atmosphere of the South-West by working hard.

Isiguzoro pointed out that the APC presidential candidate is fair to other tribes.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro said the former Lagos State Governor introduced other tribes to mainstream politics.

He urged South-East governors and politicians to emulate such a feat by Tinubu.

The Ohanaeze chieftain lamented that many Igbo elites have failed to make a positive impact on the zone like Tinubu had done in the South-West.

According to Isiguzoro: “The political misfortunes of the South-East are traced to the individualistic selfishness of desperate APC governors in the South-East and some South-East senators who are de-marketing the zone, their actions promoted the insecurity and economic challenges of the zone.

“Ndigbo need the type of leaders like APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has worked hard for the South-West to regain control of mainstream politics. Tinubu was fair to all in Lagos as governor.

“He introduced all tribesmen in governance and empowered them, and it’s not late for South-East governors and leaders to emulate him. This is the best way to regain control of the political spectrum of the East, which is in the hands of non-state actors.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/16/south-east-needs-politicians-like-tinubu-ohanaeze/

