Sowore Condemns Petition Against Reno Omokri

There is a petition circulating on @Change against Nigerian social @media personality @renoomokri, this petition asking @twitter to ban Mr. Omokri are largely signed by @PeterObi supporters. I condemn this digital resort to mob justice by those behind this particular petition.

It is matter of time before this gets physical and Mr. Omokri gets hurt. This was how Ivory Coast descended into crisis during Mr. Laurent Gbagbo’s re-election in 2010. The rest is now history. I denounce the petition for targeting Reno over exercise of free speech.

I urge those behind the petition to take it sown as it posses direct threat to @RenoOmokri’a life, that of his family and his freedom of speech! #WeCantContinueLikeThis



https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1545376089882648579?t=9ikRl0rp8OvN-pNX_QXfCQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related