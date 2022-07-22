Sowore Reacts To Atiku’s Arise Interview. Questions Him On $16 Billion For Power

…We started with the Power plants, Umaru was on it, then he died. Jonathan completed the nine power plants. That’s why anytime there is an increase in the generation, the transmission system cannot evacuate the power, so there will be a collapse.

So he(Sowore) doesn’t even know because he lives outside this Country. He comes every four years and contests for the Presidency, he fails and goes back again. So what does Sowore know about this Country. Nothing, Absolutely nothing. (Atiku Abubakar)

Sowore replies:

Dear @atiku, I watched a clip of your @ARISEtv interview this morning wherein you were asked about my view on power scam under your regime, you failed to address how $16b was used to procure darkness instead you claimed “he doesn’t even know,” well these are some things I know you ran for office for the first time in 1992 as a presidential aspirant of the SDP, I also ran for the post of the SU President of the UNILAG, you lost , I won. You left, I stayed, to deliver democracy to Nigerians.

I then left for the US in 1999 at the age of 28. You went on to become the VP of Nigeria, you left Nigerians in darkness after spending $16billion on power, I stayed with Nigerians, shining light on the mess you and your boss created in that sector. You left, I stayed!

After your failed plan to succeed your boss (Olusegun Obasanjo) who wanted a third term in office, I stayed to botch his third term bid. You, however, joined another political party and tried your luck, you left after you couldn’t win. You left, I stayed.

Since 1999, you have lived in about 5 countries outside of Nigeria. I know this because your IP keeps changing the same way you kept changing political parties.

We both contested in 2019, it was my 1st time contesting, but after the elections, you left, I stayed. I’m still here!

You’ve done your rounds from SDP- UNCP- PDP- ACN-PDP- APC back to PDP, you have never done anything for the Nigerian people, you’ve only taken care of your needs and those that benefit your family, cronies, and friends. It is time to quit and let Nigeria experience electricity!

My question again, is this; what happened to the $16billion dollars released for electricity during your tenure as Vice President? #WeCantContinueLikeThis

https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1550432099102064640?t=6GnOaFXedMlWAsoGJv1S7g&s=19

