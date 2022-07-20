‘Stay Away From Drugs. I Lost A Friend. My Personal Story Of How I Almost Died’

Am sharing this with a sad heart and using this to beg people to please stay away from drugs.

I never liked weed or anything smoke growing up…. the first time I smoked in 2007 (100l) I didn’t like the feeling at all so it was never my thing, I loved alcohol and I drank alot then….in my final year first semester I was introduce to something that almost killed me.

We were preparing for exams so night class was the thing….for ladokites in the building y”all know night class is something very common during exams….one day I attended one at (mko lecture theatre)….it was a group reading for a general course (basic in accounting…..imagine we mech engine student were force to do management courses in our finals) …I was feeling sleepy so I beg a guy to give me some water to rinse my face to clear away sleep…they all laffed and told me to take something instead that wont make me sleep (I was giving tramaldo 50mg) and that was the beginning of my addiction to this drug……I was so addicted that I was even buying packs (it was very cheap then).

The feeling was great at first when I started using but has years roll by I started having health issues…..the major one was difficulty in sleeping.

After my nysc (2013) I was in my parent house…..I took about 300mg a night before, when I woke up, went outside to check why the dogs were barking seriously, I got back in my room and I had serious seizures ……I was unconscious for about 30min.

I saw my mum crying and my dad holding me when i opened my eye….I was already very wet ,urinated on myself with spoon in my mouth.

I could have died that day……but God safe me…I guess my parent prayers brought me back.

I asked my mum what happened she was just rolling on the floor thanking God….my dad pulled me up, I felt pains around my right shoulder, I have dislocated my shoulder during the seizures.(Till today that shoulder stills give me issues).

My parent thought it was a spiritual attack but I knew it was the drugs I took that nite before….I actually OD on.

I vow never to take it or any other drugs again and am still holding on to it.

Am sharing this because I lost a childhood friend on Sunday……he died from drug abuse.

His liver was 3 times the normal size and divided……Crystal meth was the drug that actually nailed him.

He was from a rich home and last child…..I cried when I saw his corpse because I remember the first time I saw him smoke a cigarette In 2005….that night I was really shocked and he told me this what big boys take in boarding school.

Please stay away from drugs…….you might not be lucky like my friend…..you have the power to beat the addiction by just making up your mind and cutting off friends that can influence you.

RIP Ayobami…..dead at 32yrs.

