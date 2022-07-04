Student Cries After Her Savings ‘Vanished’ From Her Piggy Bank

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWo7gn4zepE

A student has broke down in tears after a huge part of her savings mysteriously vanished from her piggy bank.

The lady said, she didn’t go home since the ASUU strike has began and she has been working for past months saving for her house rent, sometimes she drops N200 and a time N500, but of late she has been dropping N1000 daily.

She added that last week, she observed that mouth of the bank has widened a bit, now she decided to open the box and discovered someone has been stealing from the box. Although someone was staying with her, the person denied stealing from the box.

