Super Falcons’ Loss In The WAFCON What Is The Way Forward?

Super falcons of Nigeria the nine 9 times African champions came to Morocco with a dream to win the 10th title but what we saw was what left a bitter test in out mouth

1 the Bayana Bayana stung them in their first game

2. The Moroccans beat them were it matters at the semi finals

3. Even in the consolation 3rd place match Zambia yet humbled them

For the first time Nigeria is losing 3 game in the tournament.

What do you think is the problem of Nigeria super falcon team?

Is this the end of Nigeria dominance in Africa?

What is the way forward

Source: robosky02

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related