Support Sowore Instead Of ‘Capitalist’ Peter Obi – Ex-Labor Party Chairman

Support Sowore instead of Peter Obi – Ex-Labour Party chairman

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40Gx2m7_9bs

A former Chairman of the Labour Party, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja chapter, Comrade Che Oyinatumba, has urged Nigerian workers and other citizens to support the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, instead of the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

Oyinatumba, who confirmed his position to our correspondent, Tuesday morning, in a telephone conversation, said he was standing by his words.

In a viral video obtained by The PUNCH, Onyinatumba had said in a programme held last Friday in Abuja, in honour of a late veteran activist, Segun Sango, that people should “do what they are doing to support Obi for Sowore instead.”

“If we are saying it is the structure and getting the workers to mobilise and build Labour Party, we can do the same for Sowore who has a legal tendency to what we believe in than this capitalist called Peter Obi.”

He maintained that Obi would leave the Labour Party once he won the presidential election, adding that it was only easier to rally around Sowore than Obi.

“Now we can agree that if Obi wins this election, he would leave. It would be easier and more manageable for us to rally round a Sowore and his party, or bring him to the Labour Party and give him the structure,” Onyinatumba said.

“It is not true that the Nigerian Labour Congress is reclaiming the Labour Party,” he said, adding that the resolution of the NLC a few days ago did not moblise support for Obi, rather their Kebbi State governorship choice, an All Progressives Congress candidate, wondering why “the NLC would be supporting APC in Kebbi and asking other states to mobilise for Labour Party.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/support-sowore-instead-of-obi-ex-labour-party-chair/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related