Supporters Hails Tinubu After Eid-El-Kabir Prayer In Lagos

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlzw3zjnhnk[/url]

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu was mobbed in Lagos by a mammoth crowd when he went for Eid-el-Kabir Prayers.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: