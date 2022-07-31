Sure Home Seminar: 21st Century Parenting. Live At 6:30pm

Latest episode of the Sure Home Marriage Seminar.

Takes place on Sunday, 31st July 2002 at 6:30pm.

To watch, visit this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9169250814?pwd=MlYzTGd4WDZzODVWdlJPeWpjRjJtQT09

