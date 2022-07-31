Suspected Bandits Kill Three Kogi Policemen, Five Others

Three police officers and five vigilantes have been killed in an ambush by suspected bandits in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The killings occurred on Saturday when suspicious movements were reported at the Ajaokuta police station.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the locals had reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters that some people were using their farms for criminal activities. The DPO immediately mobilised his men and some vigilantes with a view to repelling the impending attack.

Our source, who pleaded anonymity, said that unknown to them, the hoodlums had laid ambush for them and opened fire on sighting

Confirming the killings, the Kogi State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omadara (retd.), said the three police officers and five members of local vigilantes were killed in an ambush on Saturday.

According to him, Divisional Police Officer, acting on intelligence report that hoodlums had invaded their farm and engaging in illegal activities, mobilised officers in collaboration with men of local vigilantes and headed for the area.

They were, however, ambushed and in the process, eight of them were killed including three police officers and five members of the local vigilantes.”

Omadara, however, said that no matter what, the state government would not rest until the culprits were brought to book.

He said that the state government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello had assured the people of the state of adequate government protection as Saturday’s incident would not be allowed to repeat itself.

