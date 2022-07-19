Suspected Herdsmen Kidnap 15 Residents In Enugu Community

About 15 residents of Mgbuji Eha-Amufu Community in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State were on Monday July 18, abducted by gunmen masquerading as herdsmen.

Punch reported that the incident occurred at about 7:00am along Mgbuji-Agu road within Mgbuji town, while the victims were going to their farms.

A resident of the community, Onyekachi Odo told the publication that the villagers were going to their farms with tricycles, before being abducted by gun-wielding terrorists numbering over 20.

He said;

“Some of the victims, according to information reaching us, were picked on their farms.”

Spokesman for Mgbuji Community, Chijioke Ogbodo, who also confirmed the abduction, alleged that security agencies have done nothing in spite of the continous attacks.

Ogbodo said;

“Since they (Fulani militias) started attacking our community, neither the police nor the military had arrested any of the terrorists.

“We received the information on the attack this morning. We called all the security agents deployed to Eha-Amufu, but unfortunately they didn’t respond to our distress calls. This is our tragedy.”

He also called on the state government to do something immediately to rescue the victims, whom he said, their only offence was going to their farms to get what they would eat.

