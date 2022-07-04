Suspected Killer Of Ahmed Gulak Confesses In Owerri (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9TaJzNUnkY

Imo police nab suspected killer of Ahmed Gulak one year after

The Imo State Police Command has, on Monday, said it arrested one of the suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak, a former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Parading the suspect, Anosike Chimobi, 38, from Umuedo, Ahiazu Mbaise council area of the state, the Police Spokesperson for the State Command, Micheal Abattam, disclosed that Chimaobi was nabbed following a sophisticated investigation carried out by the operatives of the command.

Gulak was killed on May 30, 2021, on his way to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

Abattam disclosed that the suspect had already confessed to the crime, adding that he would be charged to court.

According to him, the suspect was among the “terrorists that murdered Ahmed Gulak on May 30, 2021, along Imo State Airport Road. Being involved in the burning of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ihitte-Uboma, and Obowo police stations, he confessed to being among the terrorists who attacked the onions truck at Enyiogwugwu junction Aboh Mbaise L.G.A, Imo State, on May 30.

“He confessed to involvement in the attack and murder of many police officers and collection of their service rifles. He also confessed to the kidnap of one Jude Nwahiri at Eke Nguru Junction Aboh Mbaise L.G.A, Imo State, under the command of one Ebube Uche Madu aka virus, who is on the command’s wanted list.”

