Suspected Vandal Electrocuted In Anambra (Disturbing Photos)

A Yet To Be Identified Suspected vandal was electrocuted at Umuatuegwu in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The Deceased was electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday, July, 3, while vandalising Umuezerimpi 500KVA Distribution Substation, property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who confirmed the incident in Enugu, said the deceased was not operating alone as other members of his gang took to their heels immediately he was electrocuted, leaving behind his lifeless body and their tools at the scene of the incident.

Ezeh noted that a formal report on the development has been lodged at the Okija Police Division, for detailed investigation.

The tools used by the electrocuted vandal and his fleeing colleagues were also recovered and his corpse deposited at the Okija General Hospital Mortuary, NaijaCover Learnt.

The incident is coming just few days after EEDC issued a report on four suspected vandals who were apprehended in its network for attacking its electrical installations.

“Just imagine how this young man has cut his life short over nothing. It is hoped that this will serve as a deterrent to others engaging in this dastardly act,” Ezeh said.

He went on to call on members of the public to be vigilant and on the lookout as it appears that vandals are on rampage, attacking EEDC installations and inconveniencing it’s customers.

“Let’s all join hands and ensure these very few people in our society that are bent on making life miserable for all of us are stopped.” he appealed.

See The Photos And Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0XL2ByRNZAQJ1cHQy4jXa9zDXinrhTgtwnMqD6Brdz1jzrRdtVkhvT9aNdbeM5nWCl&id=100013092525599

