Suspended AGF Got N15bn Bribe To Fast-Track Payment To Oil-Producing States – EFCC

Ahmed Idris, suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), received N15 billion bribe to fast track 13% derivation funds to oil-producing states, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The 13% derivation fund is a benefit-sharing system that helps communities get funds meant for development.

The fund comes from the federation revenue to oil-producing communities through the state governments as enshrined in section 162, sub-section 2 of the Nigerian constitution.

Reports show that the nine oil-producing states in Nigeria shared N450.60 billion from the federation account through the 13 percent derivation formula in 2021.

The states are Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Lagos and Abia.

According to the EFCC, Idris accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification in the aggregate sum of N15,136,221,921.46 for accelerating the payment of 13% derivation to the states.

Akindele was a Technical Assistant to the Accountant General of the Federation between February and November 2021.

Idris is expected to appear before Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on Friday July 22, 2022.

He is to be docked alongside Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109,485,572,691.9

One of the charges reads, “That you, Ahmed Idris between February and December, 2021 at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, being a public servant by virtue of your position as the Accountant General of the Federation accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification in the aggregate sum of N15,136,221,921.46 ( Fifteen Billion, One Hundred and Thirty Six Million, Two Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty One Naira and Forty Six Kobo) which sum was converted to the United States Dollars by the said Olusegun Akindele and which sum did not form part of your lawful remuneration but as a motive for accelerating the payment of 13% derivation to the nine (9) oil producing Sates in the Federation, through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same section.”

https://dailytrust.com/efcc-suspended-agf-got-n15bn-bribe-to-fast-track-payment-to-oil-producing-states

