Talented Artist Uses Balls Of Onions To Create Portrait Of Tunde Ednut

A young Nigerian artist known as Zonastrings has gotten the attention of singer turned blogger Tunde Ednut.

The talented young man created an incredible artwork of Ednut using nothing but balls of onions.

He shared a video on Instagram which captured the creative process from inception to completion. Zonastrings could be seen placing the onions on a flat surface before going ahead to slice them into tiny circles.

He then began to arrange them and the end result of the demonstration showed a striking image of Tunde Ednut.

The entertainer reposted the video and wrote: ”Wow this is amazing. With onion. Wooow. Thank you so much Zonastrings.”

Watch the video below;

