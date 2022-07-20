Taraba APC Governorship Candidate Denies Backing Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has denied reports suggesting that he supports the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling party.

A statement titled, ‘APC’s Presidential Running Mate: The Position of Senator Bwacha’,

signed by Bwacha’s Personal Assistant on Media and Strategy, Amb. Rikwense Muri, said religious diversity must be put into political calculations.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to an online newspaper publication where it was alleged that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has endorsed Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the APC claiming that our religious diversity does not matter in our political calculations.

“We want to make it clear that as a Christian politician from Northern Nigeria, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, CON does not support Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency. He also doesn’t support Christian–Christian ticket for Taraba State gubernatorial election.

“This is because the Nigeria society and Taraba State has become used to inclusive style of government that give our religious diversity sense of belonging in the Government House or Presidential Villa. Changing this narrative in times like this when there is rising insecurity and religious suspicion may heat up the polity in some section of our psychologically divided society.”

Senator Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the National Assembly, however, noted that the power of deciding who will be vice-presidential candidate or deputy gubernatorial candidate is the holder of the ticket.

“Whatever decision the candidate makes, he must know how best to convince the electorate in their diversity to support him at the poll. Winning elections in Nigeria today depends so much on the choice of the deputy.

“A decision Senator Bwacha want APC to think widely and inclusively so as to carry everyone along during the campaign train to victory,” the statement added.

LEADERSHIP reports that the APC national leadership has formaly unveiled the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday.



https://leadership.ng/taraba-apc-guber-candidate-bwacha-denies-backing-tinubus-muslim-muslim-ticket/

