Tayo Sanyaolu: Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Dies In Horrific Car Accident In Lagos

Tayo Sanyaolu, Senior Special Assistant, (SSA) to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Relations is dead.

Daily Pilot learnt Sanyaolu reportedly died in an auto crash on Friday. He was also the immediate past APC State Youth Leader.

Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, confirmed Sanyaolu’s death.

Gawat shared a caption with Tayo’s image and tweeted: “Goodnight Tayo”.

