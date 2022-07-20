TECNO CAMON 19 Mondrian Edition Among Top 3 Interesting Phones In 2022

Popular technology blogger and smartphone reviewer Mr. Mobile Michael Fisher has listed the newly released CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian edition among his Top 3 interesting phone for 2022 on his YouTube channel.

The YouTuber takes stock of interesting mobile phones released in the first half of 2022, including TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian, Nothing Phone (1) and ROG Phone 6 Pro.

In the video, Michael showed the magical color-changing effect of the CAMON 19 Mondrian model when placed under a direct sun light.

It could be recalled that recently TECNO and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston have joined to bring the unique vision of Piet Mondrian – the Dutch pioneer of abstract art best known for his bold and colorful block paintings – to a new format that is accessible to consumers in a way not previously explored which gave birth to the Mondarian edition.

Watch here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGqymw5shCw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related