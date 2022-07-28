Tee Mac’s Comment That “Tinubu Is 86 Years”, Is Just A Mere Gossip – BluntCrazeMan

From earlier thread….

(TEE MAC: TINUBU IS MY IN-LAW, HE’S 86, NOT FIT TO RUN NIGERIA.)

..

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/07/28/tee-mac-tinubu-is-my-in-law-hes-86-not-fit-to-run-nigeria/

..

The fact that Tee Mac is so close to the Tinubu’s family does not mean anything, and cannot be taken as something to be grabbed upon.

..

If anybody wants to use the words of Tee-Mac serious, then a court case should be filed, where Tee-Mac would be summoned to come and prove himself beyond every reasonable doubts that “Tinubu is actually 86-years, and not 70-years..”

..

With that officially declared, and the judgement given by the courts, and then dragged legally to its very end, we can now know where we stand.

..

Whether Tinubu lied on oath or not.

..

So, if the opposition parties are ready to use the Tee-Mac’s statements purposefully, it’s up to them to do the needful immediately..

Otherwise, sharing the comments online and on the social-media is totally useless and inconsequential.

..

..

Meanwhile..

I am still waiting for the real Tee-Mac to come out and deny the other comment…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related