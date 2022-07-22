Tems Is A Beautiful And Stunning Woman, ‘Inside Out’ (Photos)

Tems is an amazing woman!

Astounding! prodigious! incredible! These words are not even enough to qualify Tems and what she has done in the Nigerian music industry.

Tems is a whole movement, a divine energy, a force of inspiration.

I love how she is able to breakout and do extremely well in the Nigerian music industry without being sexualized in this day and age. She has done what I thought was difficult. She gives me and other girls hope that you can be yourself and still make it big in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

First female Nigerian artist to win a BET award for best international music act na easy thing? But she did it!

Her plangent, alté sounds keep me floating in that happy place between nostalgia for the future and euphoric daydreams.

I love you, Tems. Keep being you! You rock!

